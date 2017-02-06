Meth Found In Gas Tank

Over 43 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered in the gas tank of a car early Monday.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol , at about 3:40 A.M. Monday , a car approached the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City, California. The car and it's driver were referred to secondary inspection where a canine team alerted to the vehicle. Agents investigated further and located 30 packages concealed in the car's gas tank. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The combined weight of the packages was 43.46 pounds and the meth has a street value of over $173,000. The driver , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Since October 1, 2016 , the beginning of fiscal year 2017 , the El Centro Sector Border Patrol has seized more than 317 pounds of methamphetamine.