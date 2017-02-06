(Traditional contests begin tonight)…They are part of the 70th Annual Carrot Festival.

The theme this year is We Dig Carrots. The Carrot Festival Cookery Contests begin tonight, at 6:00 pm. Tonight’s contest features Little Chef and Junior Chef participants in two Divisions; Miscellaneous and Main Dish. The Cookery Contests are held all week. They are held at the Civic Center and are sponsored by the Soroptimist Club. The Midway Carnival arrives Thursday. The Holtville Carrot Festival Parade is Saturday.