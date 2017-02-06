Man arrested. Children in protective custody

(Man arrested at checkpoint)….It occurred Friday afternoon.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint made the arrest. It occurred at 4:30 Friday afternoon after a 21-year-old man and his 3 minor stepchildren, ages 10, 7 and 6, approached the checkpoint in a black Toyota. A Border Patrol Canine alerted to the vehicle and it was sent to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection agents discovered hidden compartments in the floor of the vehicle. The compartments contained 24 plastic wrapped packages containing cocaine. The combined weight of the packages came in at 56.54 pounds, with a street value of over $678,000. The man, a US Citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The children were turned over to the Imperial county Child Protective Services.