Quick response results in little damage

(Five evacuated safely)….They were residents in a house that was reported on fire.

The fire was reported at 2:30 Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of South 14th Street in Yuma. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof area of the residence. It was discovered the fire was burning in an exterior water heater enclosure and was beginning to extend into the house. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread any further. The five residents, two adults and three children, were evacuated safely. One of the residents noticed the smoke and called the Fire Department. The fire originated in the wooden water heater enclosure. It is suspected to have been caused by a buildup of natural gas in the enclosure. There was no extensive damage to the home.