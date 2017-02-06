Carrot Festival Royalty set

(70th Annual Holtville Carrot Festival kicked off Friday)…It began with the traditional Holtville Chamber Banquet.

The Banquet this year was held at Imperial Palms. During the Banquet the Royalty for this year’s Carrot Festival were crowned. The 2017 Carrot Festival Queen, 16-year-old Sadie Allegranza, was crowned by last year’s Queen, who just happened to be her 18-year-old sister Emily Allegranza. The 2017 Festival Princess is 14-year-old Anne Britschgi. This year’s Junior Princess is 8-year-old Mayah Taylor. Also at the Banquet the Holtville Chamber of Commerce President’s Award was presented to Mary Bornt for her dedication and contribution to the Chamber as Director and Financial officer.