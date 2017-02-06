Board of Supervisors weekly meeting

(County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday)….The Board will begin their meeting in closed session.

At 9:30 they will convene the public session. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas will present the Counties Disaster Protocol. The Board is scheduled to discuss the Counties Social Media policy and Guidelines for Official Accounts. There will be an update on the activities of the Human Resources and Risk management Department. The Planning and Development Department will hold a public hearing to consider the consolidation of three Reclamation Plans and the amendment of a Conditional Use Permit relating to the Western Mesquite Mine, Incorporated. The Board will also conduct several presentations, including a Medal of Merit Award, along with the related Resolution. The Supervisors meet in the Board Chambers at the Administration Building on Main Street in El Centro.