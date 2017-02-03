(Calexico man stabbed)….He was found in the 300 block of Cesar Chavez Avenue this week.

When police arrived they found the 24 year old bleeding from a stab wound. The man told police he was having difficulty breathing. Paramedics were called. They stabilized the man, and transported him to the airport. The victim was flown to a San Diego area Hospital. His condition is not known. Officers say the victim told them he was walking behind a building, when he was confronted by another man. Police say the victim was told to leave the area, and when he hesitated a confrontation ensued. During the confrontation, the 24 year old was stabbed in the back. The suspect fled. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40’s, with a shaved head. Police are asking anybody with any information surrounding the incident to contact the police department.