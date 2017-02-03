Banners 728 Top

Calexico man stabbed

(Calexico man stabbed)….He was found in the 300 block of Cesar Chavez Avenue this week.

When police arrived they found the 24 year old bleeding from a stab wound. The man told police he was having difficulty breathing. Paramedics were called. They stabilized the man, and transported him to the airport. The victim was flown to a San Diego area Hospital. His condition is not known. Officers say the victim told them he was walking behind a building, when he was confronted by another man. Police say the victim was told to leave the area, and when he hesitated a confrontation ensued. During the confrontation, the 24 year old was stabbed in the back. The suspect fled. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40’s, with a shaved head. Police are asking anybody with any information surrounding the incident to contact the police department.

