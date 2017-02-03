Heber School District taking applications

(Heber School District has a vacancy)….It is on the Board of Trustees.

The Heber Elementary School District is taking applications from interested residents within the school district’s boundaries to serve as an appointed member of the governing Board to fill the balance of a 4-year term, which would be up for election in November of this year. The vacancy occurred with the resignation of Board member Diahna Garcia-Ruiz. She resigned on January 19th. According to law, an appointment must be made prior to March 20th, 2017. The Board expects to fill the vacancy on March 7th. Application packets are available at the District office, or on the District’s website.