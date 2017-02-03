(Camp Inferno is coming)…It will be hosted by the Yuma Fire Department and the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department.

It is an adventure immersion program allowing participants to experience a day in the life of women in fire and life safety services. The goal of the program is to afford the opportunity for real world experience where young ladies are encouraged to challenge themselves on numerous physical and mental firefighter tasks in a controlled environment. Camp Inferno is in its 7th year. It was formally known as Camp Fury. To register contact the Yuma Parks and recreation program supervisor. The deadline to register is February 8th. Camp starts February 24th at 4:00 pm with a meet and greet, camp orientation and uniform fitting. It continues on Saturday, February 25th at 8:00 in the morning.