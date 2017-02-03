High levels of PM 2.5, again

(For the second day, Air Quality Alert issued for Calexico)…The Alert Friday was issued at 7:00 am.

The Alerts are issued by the Air Pollution Control District. The Friday Alert is for very high levels of PM 2.5, the same as on Thursday. Air Quality Conditions in Calexico were listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those groups include people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. It is recommended those in the Sensitive Groups reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the particulate levels are so high. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. Air Quality Conditions Friday morning were moderate for Niland, and Good everywhere else.