Local Schools To Play At Qualcomm

The boys varsity soccer teams from Central Union High School and Southwest High School and the girls varsity teams from Imperial High School and Brawley High School will play at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

The El Centro schools will play on Saturday , February 11, 2017 at 1:30 P.M. and the girls match is set for 4:00 P.M. It's part of the CIF-SDS Soccer Classic. A series of boys and girls high school soccer matches will be played on the pitch at Qualcomm on Friday , February 10 and Saturday the 11th. A total of 12 teams will have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Each participating school is required to purchase for resale a minimum of 500 tickets. Schools may then resell the tickets to offset the costs. Tickets for the games are now available at each school. Each ticket is good for admissi0on to all games scheduled on Saturday.