(The 70th Annual Holtville Carrot Festival)…It starts Friday.

The Kick-off event is traditionally the Holtville Chamber Banquet. Some of the highlights at this year’s carrot Festival include, the traditional Cookery Contests at the Civic Center. Country music artist Tim Hurley will be performing in the park. The Midway Carnival starts Thursday. The Annual Carrot Festival Parade will be held on Saturday February 11th.