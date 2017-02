(29 year old arrested in El Centro)…Jeremiah Renzulli is from San Jacinto.

He was arrested at the Hampton Inn Hotel on Wake Avenue in El Centro. He was booked into County Jail. The charges include suspicion of attempting lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a felony and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations made the arrest. The suspect is being held on no bond for the felony charges.