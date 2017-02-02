(Mexico’s source for Foreign income increases)….This according to a report from the Central Bank.

Mexico’s most important source of foreign income comes from funds sent home by Mexicans living abroad. The report says in 2016 almost $27 billion was sent home to Mexico, the highest yearly figure on record. The figure rose 8.8%, from $24.78 billion in 2015 to $26.97 billion last year. The bank says almost all the money was sent to Mexico by electronic transfers, though about $600 million continues to arrive in cash or by money orders. The Funds are Mexico’s most important source of foreign income, after auto exports of almost $34 billion per year. The remittances have far surpassed the $15.6 billion Mexico earns from oil exports and the $17.5 billion in tourism income