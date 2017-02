(IVC Ribbon Cutting)…The ceremony was held Wednesday.

Imperial Valley College, ZGlobal and Green Light Energy participated in the ceremony. They were all part of the construction of a new solar facility on 17 acres of land at the IVC Campus on Aten Road. Ground was broken on the facility in August 2016. The installation was completed earlier this year. The facility is expected to provide the College with an energy cost savings for the next 25 years, and greatly reduce IVC’s Carbon footprint.