Calexico Air Quality

(Unhealthy Air Quality)…It was reported in Calexico.

The first Air Quality Alert was issued by the Air Pollution Control District at 3:00 am Thursday. The second alert was issued at 7:00 am. The Alerts were for very high levels of PM 2.5 at the Ethel Monitoring station in Calexico. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate matter, created mostly from vehicle emissions. Most affected by the increased levels of PM 2.5 are people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. During periods of high levels of PM 2.5 it is recommended those most affected avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and that they stay indoors as much as possible until the levels lower. Air Quality Thursday morning for El Centro and Niland was listed as Moderate. For the rest of the County Air Quality was listed as Good.