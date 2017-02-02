(IID Special Election is set)…..The Imperial Irrigation District Board needs to fill a vacancy.

The vacancy was created after Division 1 Director Matt Dessert resigned on January 13th. Dessert was hired by the County to be there new Air Pollution Control Officer. The Special Election is for resident of Division 1, only. The Candidate filing period begins February 13th and runs through March 10. The nomination period extension, if one is needed, will be from March 11th to March 15th. The Special Election will be held June 6th.