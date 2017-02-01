CBP Finds Nearly a Ton of Marijuana

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found nearly a ton of marijuana in a trailer.

The incident occurred at the Calexico East port of entry commercial facility Monday evening. An apparently empty tractor=trailer rig entered the port and was referred to secondary inspection. An in-depth inspection utilizing the port's imaging system revealed anomalies in the front wall of the empty trailer. A canine team then alerted to the wall. When agents searched the wall they found 75 large wrapped packages in a hidden compartment in the front wall of the trailer. The packages field-tested positive for marijuana. The marijuana weighed over 1,800 pounds and has a street value of more than $730,000. The driver , a Mexicali man 23-years old , was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation for further investigation.