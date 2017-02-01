Bike Ride for charity

(Ride the Yuha Desert)…It is an annual event.

The bike ride is hosted by the Imperial Valley Velo Club. The Charity Bike Ride will be held Saturday February 11, beginning at 7:00 in the morning. This year the ride begins at the Debbie Pitman Softball Park at Orange and La Brucherie in El Centro. Riders will travel down La Brucherie to Highway 98, and then to Ocotillo. Participants can choose to ride the 70 miles to Ocotillo and back to El Centro, or they can choose to ride 13 miles, 20 miles or 46 miles. Sign up at the Finish Line Pro Bike Shop on Main Street in El Centro. Proceeds go to the Cancer Research Center of the Desert.