Calexico man arrested

(Calexico man almost got away with just a ticket)…Then Police searched his vehicle. 29-year-old Mark Anthony Gallegos wound up in jail, facing several charges.

Calexico police recently attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by Gallegos. Before he stopped, the man tossed three bags out the vehicle window. One of the bags was recovered. Officers found it contained marijuana. When he finally pulled over, the officer informed that marijuana was now legal in California for personal use. He claimed he did not know of the law, and the marijuana was for his own use. The officer became suspicious and searched the vehicle. He found paraphernalia used to package a sell marijuana, as well as methamphetamine. The officer also found a hotel room key. The key opened a room that contained five illegal immigrants. The Border Patrol was called. Gallegos was booked into County jail charged with a federal offense, along with the drug possession of sale and drug possession charges.