Road info on the web

(County Road information available)….Residents can obtain road closure and road condition information.

It is available on the County Public Works website. Residents can even use the website to report road conditions, such as potholes and other issues. At the website, click Report a Pothole or Road Work Ahead for the information desired. Completed Road Condition Reports can also be viewed by Supervisorial District on the website. Residents can still Report a Road Condition in person by calling the Public Works Department.