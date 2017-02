(Brawley State of the City Address)….It will be held February 24th.

The Address will be part of the Annual Mayor’s Breakfast. It will run from 7:30 to 9:00 in the morning at the Stockman’s Club on Marjorie Avenue in Brawley. The cost is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman will present the Address. KXO Radio will cover the event. Tickets will be available at the door. Contact the Brawley Chamber of Commerce for more information.