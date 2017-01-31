Dhillon Named to White House Post

President Donald Trump has appointed Uttam Dhillon to a key White House position.

Dhillon , who grew up in the Imperial Valley , will serve as a Special Assistant to the President with respect to compliance and ethics matters. He will be working under White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn. Dhillon was most recently Chief Oversight Counsel for the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. He previously served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice , Chief Counsel for the House Select Committee on Homeland Security , Policy Director of the House Policy Committee and as an Assistant United States Attorney.