Foghat at Fair

The California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta is coming soon.

The fair's theme this year is " The Sweet Life." The fan favorite Metalachi will appear in front of the grandstands on opening night , Friday , March 3, 2017. The next night it will be " Foghat " an English rock band formed in 1970 who have garnered 8 gold records , 1 platinum and a double platinum. Both acts are free with fair admission.

Other major activities scheduled for the 10-day run of the fair include a Demolition Derby and Freestyle Motocross Stunt show and California Lightening Sprints and Dwarf Car racing. A separate ticket will be required for the racing events. Other fun includes the midway carnival , High School Madness , a Craft Beer Festival and of course , the livestock shows and auctions.

Pre-sale tickets for the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta begin on Wednesday , February 1, 2017 at Sonic Burgers in El Centro, Goyal Shell in Brawley , RaboBanks locations throughout the Imperial Valley and at the Fair box office. Family Value Packs are available at all locations.