U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint in Imperial County seized nearly three-quarters of a million dollars worth of cocaine hidden in a car's bumpers.

Monday morning at about 5:00 A.M. a Ford Taurus approached the Border Patrol checkpoint near Salton City when a detection canine alerted to the car. Agents referred the car and driver to secondary inspection where an intensive search led to the discovery of hidden compartments in the cars bumpers. The compartments contained 24 wrapped packages of cocaine weighing a total of 61 pounds with an estimated street value of over $730,000. The driver , a 39-year old man , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.