Imagine award nominations

(Imagine 2017 Business Recognition Awards)…Nominations are still open.

The deadline to nominate is 5:00 pm February 23rd. The Imagine Program annually recognizes the business acumen and talent of seven outstanding businesses in the City of El Centro. The 7 categories for the competitive selection are; Innovator, Motivator, Architect of Change, Genius, Industrious, Noble and Entrepreneur. Nomination forms are available at the City of El Centro website, or at the Community Services Department. For more information contact the City’s Economic Development Division.