Early Bird Rates available

(The 10th Annual Renewable Energy Summit)…It is hosted by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.

It will be held this year March 15-17. Registration is still open at Early Bird Rates. The theme this year is The Energy Water Nexus. During the last nine years, the Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit has attracted a growing number of high caliber renewable energy professionals, policy makers and regulators, from not only the State of California and Nationally, but also international renewable energy business leaders. For more information contact the IVEDC.