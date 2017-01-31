Garcia comments on Executive Order

(Assemblyman issues statement on Executive Order)…It deals with the Presidents controversial Immigration Enforcement Order.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says President Trump’s actions threaten the safety of residents in his district and the core values of the nation and state. Garcia represents parts of the Coachella Valley and all of the Imperial County. Garcia said he was proud to represent a border community and areas with large populations of immigrants. He said the Executive Order does not make anybody safer, in fact it risks the separation of families and will greatly jeopardize the workforce, commerce and the overall economy. A Federal Judge has put a hold on the Executive Order pending determinations as to its legality.