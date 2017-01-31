Controversial cell tower proposal

(The Holtville City Council to take another look)…The Council is tentatively scheduled to discuss the proposed cell phone tower.

The proposal is to construct a 120-foot cell phone tower at Samaha Park in Holtville. In November the Council decided that may not be the best location for the tower. Several local citizens spoke against the proposed tower. The Council is tentatively scheduled to take another look at the negotiated lease for the project at their February 13th meeting. The Council, again will take public comments at that meeting.