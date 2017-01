(El Centro State of the City Address)….It was delivered Tuesday morning.

Mayor Alex Cardenas delivered the speech live on KXO am 1230. The speech was recorded and will be rebroadcast, for those who missed it. This Thursday, the El Centro State of the City Address will be rebroadcast at 6:00 pm on KXO FM 107.5, and again the following day, Friday, at 7:00 pm on KXO am 1230. The Address is also available as a podcast on KXORADIO.com.