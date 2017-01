(Planning Department releases December numbers)….The 2016 numbers are down from the year before.

In the last month of 2016 the Imperial County Building Inspection Division issued 38 permits for a total valuation of $1.2 million. In December 2015 55 permits were issued for a valuation of $1.9 million. The division under contract with Calipatria issued 3 permits in December 2016 for a total valuation of $51,000. In 2015 3 permits were issued in Calipat for a valuation of almost $59,000.