Acting ICE Director Out

Daniel Ragsdale is out as the acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ).

In an announcement made by the Department of Homeland Security , Ragsdale has been replaced by Thomas Homan. Ragsdale , a deputy director of ICE was named acting director on Inauguration Day. He has served as a deputy director of the agency for several years and will return to that position. Homan has been ICE's executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations for the last 4 years. No reason was given for the change but in a statement from Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly , In his previous capacity , Homan has led ICE's efforts to identify , arrest , detain and remove illegal aliens.