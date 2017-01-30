You are invited to visit the Planet Tatooine.

Beware the multi-tentacled alien beast that inhabits the Great Pit of Carkoon. United Desert Gateway , The Imperial County Film Commission along with the Bureau of Land Management , El Centro Field Office will host public tours of the of the site where scenes from the 1982 film Star Wars VI - Return of the Jedi were filmed. The event is part of the Discover the Desert - Star Wars Day at the Buttercup Ranger Station in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

Tours of the film site will be offered from 1:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. along with an art show and family friendly activities on Saturday , February 4, 2017.

If you would like film fan art and artwork celebrating the beauty of the desert displayed you may contact the United Desert Gateway offices prior to 4:00 P.M. Wednesday , February 1, 2017