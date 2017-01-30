Meth & Heroin In Truck

Methamphetamine and heroin were found hidden in a pick up truck at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Sunday afternoon at about 4:40 P.M. a small pick up truck approached the Border Patrol checkpoint near Salton City , California. A Border Patrol canine team alerted to the truck and it was referred to secondary inspection. During a thorough examination a non-factory compartment was discovered under the stick shift housing. 22 sealed packages were recovered from the pick up and agents identified the contents as 24 and a half pounds of methamphetamine and 2.45 pounds of heroin. The drugs have a combined street value of approximately a quarter of a million dollars. The 19-year old driver of the pick up , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.