70th Annual Carrot Festival

(It is the fun time of the year)….Over the weekend it was the annual Rib Cook-off in Holtville

. This coming weekend, the fun stays in Holtville. The 70th Annual Holtville Carrot Festival kicks off Friday evening. It is the Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet. It features the Crowning of the Carrot Festival Royalty, and the presentation of the Citizen of the Year award. The Banquet will be held at Imperial Palms. Contact the Holtville Chamber for ticket information. The traditional Cookery Contests begin Monday at the Civic Center. The Midway Carnival arrives on Thursday, February 9th. A full weekend of events, including the Carrot Festival Parade, will begin Saturday, February 11th. The theme this year is We Dig Carrots.