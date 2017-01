(IVC Solar Facility)….The Ribbon Cutting ceremony is Wednesday.

Imperial Valley College has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with Green Light Energy Corporation, who completed the photovoltaic solar facility on 17 acres of the Aten Road Campus with assistance from its owner Engineer, ZGlobal Inc. a local engineering firm. The new facility is expected to save the college $8 million over the next 25 years, while drastically reducing the carbon footprint.