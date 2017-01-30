2 Arrested. One Friday. One Saturday

(Border Patrol agents arrest two)…It was in two separate incidents.

The first arrest was Friday evening. Agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station observed a man running north from the border fence near the Calexico Gran Plaza Outlets. Agents detained the man and determined he had entered the US illegally. The 33-year-old Mexican National was taken into custody for processing. A records check determined the man had been convicted in California for having sex with a minor. He will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal as a sex offender. The second arrest occurred Saturday evening. Agents at the Calexico Station used surveillance equipment to spot a man running from the border fence about 32 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. The man was seen running towards Interstate 8. When agents arrived, they found the man hiding in some brush. It was determined the man, a 60 year old Mexican National, had no legal documents to be in the US. He was transported to the Calexico station. A records check revealed the man had a $500,000 outstanding warrant for possession of drugs and a firearm out of Ventura County. The man was turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Ventura County.