Protestors chase Governor away

(Protests continue south of the Border)…Residents are angry about increased gas prices nationwide.

The prices were increased by Mexican President Pena Nieto. Some protest in Mexico have been violent and even fatal. That has not been the Case in Baja California. For the 4th weekend in a row, protestors took over the Mexican Border Crossing in San Ysidro. Once again US Law Enforcement directed the southbound traffic to Otay Mesa. In Mexicali, protestors once again blocked the Government Office in the Centro Civico. Saturday Governor De La Madrid attempted to negotiate with the protestors, but they chased him and his assistants, including bodyguards, from the scene. Aside from the Gas price increases, protestors are also seeking lower salaries for government officials.