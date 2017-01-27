Yuma Schools To CIF-SDS?

The Yuma Arizona high schools are looking to join the CIF-San Diego Section for sports.

The Yuma schools , Yuma , Kofa , Gila Ridge , Cibola and San Luis have opened up talks with the San Diego Section of the California Interscholastic Federation for membership. As it is , the Yuma schools are burdened with high travel expenses by having to journey to Phoenix and Tucson for many athletic contests. A closer association with the Imperial Valley , and San Diego schools , would help with that issue. For years the Yuma and Imperial Valley high schools have played each other in all sports and if the Yuma efforts are successful with CIF-SDS , these games would count in play-off ranking.

According to sources there is still a lot of paperwork to be done but the item may be on the CIF-SDS Coordinating Council meeting on March 1, 2017. One of the issues to be addressed is the timing of some sports seasons as California and Arizona play some sports during different times of the academic year.