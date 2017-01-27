Happy Birthday To Us

KXO AM is celebrating our 90th birthday.

On January 27, 1927 , a license was issued to Earl R. Irey and Frank M. Bowles for a new broadcast station in El Centro, California. Mr. Bowles and Mr. Irey operated a local store that sold radios , repaired radios and had parts and advice for local radio enthusiasts. The station was built in the back of their store at 679 Main Street in downtown El Centro. The station was assigned the call letters KGEN and had 15 watts of power at 1070 kilocycles. In mid-1927 the frequency was moved to 1350 and power was increased to 100 watts in early 1928. In November of 1928 KGEN was assigned 1200 kc. In early 1929 the call letters were changed to KXO. In May of 1930 the studios and transmitter were moved to 793 Main Street , still in downtown El Centro. Ninety years later , KXO AM1230 operates with 1000 watts and is still located in downtown El Centro.