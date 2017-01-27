College Scholarships Available

The El Centro Chamber Foundation has scholarships available.

The scholarships are for high school and post-secondary students who reside in Imperial County , California. Scholarship applicants are to demonstrate individual excellence in areas such as community service , leadership, sports , music academics and other unique characteristics. Interested applicants must complete a scholarship application form and submit it along with required essays and a transcripts from their current school. Deadline for applications is April 21, 2017. More information is available at the El Centro Chamber at 760-352-3681.