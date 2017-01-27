Brawley Couple Arrested in Yuma

A Brawley couple were arrested by Yuma County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop Wednesday.

Jose Castro , 33, and Marisela Castro , 35 , both of Brawley , California were taken in to custody following the traffic stop in the 3700 block of East 32nd Street in Yuma , Arizona Wednesday afternoon. During the course of the traffic stop , a canine unit alerted to the car and a resulting search led to the discovery of approximately 5.3 pounds of methamphetamine. The meth has a street value of about $96,000. The pair were booked into the Yuma County Detention Facility on charges of Transportation of a Dangerous Drug , Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.