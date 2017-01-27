Caltrans App Now Available For All Smart Phones

Caltrans says that all smart phone users can now use the QuickMap app.

The free app is now available for the iOS platform devices iPhone and iPad. The QuickMap app displays the user's location on a map along with real-time information. Travelers will be able to see traffic speed , road closures , California Highway Patrol incidents , chain control , electronic highway sign messages and live traffic cameras. QuickMap was launched online in 2011 and the Android app was released in August of 2016. The iPhone and iPad app is now also available. Caltrans reminds users that they are not to use QuickMaps while driving.