The El Centro State of the City address will be held Tuesday.

El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas will deliver the address Tuesday , January 31, 2107 at the El Centro Community Center. The activities start at 8:00 A.M. with the Mayor's presentation to begin at approximately 8:30 A.M. Also on the agenda is the State of the Chamber address by El Centro Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau President Les Smith. KXO AM1230 will broadcast the Chamber president and Mayors addresses live and they will be recorded and aired later on KXO FM107.5 and podcast on KXORADIO.COM.