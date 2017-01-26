The latest phone scam involves someone who will ask " Can you hear me OK ? when you answer the phone.

Hang up. Don't say anything. It's the latest variation of an old scam. The robo-caller is just trying to get you to say YES so that they can record your response and use your answer to authorize a purchase or charge something to a stolen credit card. You say " YES " they record it and you've been had. If you suspect that you may have been victimized make sure you check your cell phone , credit card and cable statements for any unusual charges. If you have problems disputing the unauthorized charges you can always contact the Federal Trade Commission for credit card charges or the Federal Communications Commission for phone charges.

The best way to avoid the scam is to be careful when you answer the phone. Any one asking a question such as " Can you hear me O.K. " , " oh , sorry I was adjusting my headset do you hear me now?" Are you the lady of the house? Do you pay the household bills? or any such questions that would elicit a Yes response. By the way , if the caller says they are with the IRS , Social Security , DMV or the court system hang up.