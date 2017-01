A Veterans Affairs bus will be in Brawley Saturday.

The bus from the Loma Linda VA office will be at the American Legion Post 60 headquarters at 509 G Street starting at about 9:00 A.M. and be there all day. A representative of the VA will be on hand to answer questions and assist veterans and their family members in obtaining information about the VA system. The VA representatives will be able to enroll all veterans , especially those who may be looking for assistance dealing with PTSD.