Mark Morgan , chief of the U.S. Border Patrol , is out.

Officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency have indicated that Morgan's last official day on the job will be next Tuesday. Morgan was named Chief of the Border Patrol just last June and took over the agency in October. He is a former FBI agent . who at one time headed the Internal Affairs department of the Border Patrol. It has not been made clear whether Chief Morgan resigned or was fired.