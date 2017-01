(Sheriff’s Deputies will not be patrolling Calexico Streets)…Not yet, anyway.

The City of Calexico recently came to an agreement with the Calexico Police Officers Association. The agreement cuts the Department’s budget for the next 18 months. A new agreement would be negotiated then. The city had said they may be forced to cut the department in an attempt to balance the City Budget. An alternative would have been to contract with the County Sheriff’s Office to provide police services.