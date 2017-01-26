Congressman Vargas takes a stand

(One US Congressman says he will not be supporting Presidential Executive orders.)….Congressman Juan Vargas issued a statement on the orders signed Wednesday.

The Democrat represents parts of San Diego and all of Imperial County. In a statement, Vargas said building a wall and stripping funds from sanctuary cities are not effective immigration policies. He said they were divisive policies. Vargas says as the leader of the free world, our President must develop humane and fair immigration policies that keep families safe and united. Vargas said he would not stand for the proposed immigration policies. He said he was committed to standing up to any efforts of mass deportations, criminalization or demonization of immigrants.