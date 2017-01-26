(Presidential Executive orders)…Several were signed Wednesday.

Many of them concern Imperial County. President Trump signed an order calling for the Border Wall he had promised since declaring his candidacy. It has been reported the Congress plans on funding the Wall, and the President has promised he will get Mexico to reimburse the United States for the cost. Mexico’s President Pena Nieto has said that is not going to happen. There have been reports the rift between the two Presidents has resulted in a visit to the Nation’s Capital by the Mexican President has been canceled. President Trump also signed an Executive Order dealing with federal funding to Sanctuary Cities. Another order calls for increased hiring of Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Those agents would be assigned along the southern border, but the administration has not said how many new agents would be hired.